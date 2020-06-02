SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

