SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $309.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $309.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.31.

SBAC opened at $317.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $320.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,970.50 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,339 shares of company stock worth $62,753,034. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

