Semux Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $866,882.05 and approximately $130,650.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028520 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000299 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.