Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Michael T. Cavey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $62,395.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,972 shares of company stock worth $72,037. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.