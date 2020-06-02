Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.50 ($0.40). The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

