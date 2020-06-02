Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.18% of Skechers USA worth $118,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Skechers USA by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers USA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,422 shares of company stock worth $3,063,475. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

