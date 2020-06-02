SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 400,153 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 867.7% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 222,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 199,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $4,653,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,159,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

