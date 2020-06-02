Spectiv (SIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,857.72

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $19,857.72 and approximately $10.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

