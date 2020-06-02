Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $10,688,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

