State Street Corp Acquires 39,679 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $112,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. FMR LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,907 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after acquiring an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

