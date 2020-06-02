State Street Corp Acquires 46,161 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $108,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

