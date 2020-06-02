State Street Corp Boosts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,204 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.