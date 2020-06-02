State Street Corp Boosts Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of New York Times worth $110,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NYSE NYT opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.