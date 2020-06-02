State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.65% of Taubman Centers worth $120,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after buying an additional 172,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

