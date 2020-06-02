State Street Corp Has $121.40 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $121,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

NYSE:LB opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.21. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. L Brands’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

