State Street Corp Increases Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $125,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after buying an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 161,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,708,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,440,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,168,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock worth $13,807,925. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

