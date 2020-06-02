State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.27% of Southwest Gas worth $125,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

NYSE:SWX opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $550,495 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

