State Street Corp Purchases 318,342 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.39% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $105,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

WRE opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

