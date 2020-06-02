Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Put Options (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,127 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,629% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

In related news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

