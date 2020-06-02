Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of INN opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $657.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 92.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 206,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

