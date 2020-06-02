Super Zero (SERO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.35 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $24.36 million and $10.35 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00381282 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000475 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007948 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012478 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 445.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008609 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,035,426 coins and its circulating supply is 264,872,710 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.