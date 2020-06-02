Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,873 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Tower Semiconductor worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,027,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 755,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

