Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 79 at Jefferies Financial Group

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 79 ($1.04) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 110.13 ($1.45).

TALK stock opened at GBX 93.48 ($1.23) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.50 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38.

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 455,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £455,149 ($598,722.70).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

