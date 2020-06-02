Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $52.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,776,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after buying an additional 189,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after buying an additional 408,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $83,760,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

