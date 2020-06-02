TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

