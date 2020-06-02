Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

