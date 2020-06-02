Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock worth $80,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $23,303,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,643.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 663,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 625,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

