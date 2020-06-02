TEX (LON:TXH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEX (LON:TXH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.96. TEX has a 52-week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of $46,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.00.

Get TEX alerts:

About TEX

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels in Eurozone, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for TEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.