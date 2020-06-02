Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Shares of THR opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

THR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

