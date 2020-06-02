TheStreet Lowers VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to D

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 68.24%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 139,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 268,681 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

