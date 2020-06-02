TheStreet Upgrades Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to C

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

CDAY stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.67. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $162,461,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

