Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,532 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apple by 203.0% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 80,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $145,982,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Apple by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 41,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 45,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.25 and a 200-day moving average of $288.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

