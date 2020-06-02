Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.