Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Total by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 464,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,661,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,465.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

