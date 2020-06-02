Traders Purchase High Volume of Ceridian HCM Put Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 902 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,136% compared to the average daily volume of 73 put options.

NYSE CDAY opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

