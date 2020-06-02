Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 25,068 Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

