Trexquant Investment LP Invests $166,000 in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $753.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

