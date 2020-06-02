Trexquant Investment LP Sells 57,475 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 57,475 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in FireEye by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FireEye by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 1,255,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FireEye by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,726 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 89,593 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after buying an additional 264,269 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,499,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

