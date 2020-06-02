Trexquant Investment LP Takes $203,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $718,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,445,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,350 shares of company stock worth $2,235,402. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

