Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Nomura currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.98.

Shares of TCOM opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

