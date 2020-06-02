Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $253,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.13 million, a PE ratio of -687.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

