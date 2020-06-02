United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of UTX opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

