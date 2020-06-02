USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $90.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $51,782,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

