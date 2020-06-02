Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after buying an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $286.64 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $295.55. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $237.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

