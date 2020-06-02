Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $132.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

