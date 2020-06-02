Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $148,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 329,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

