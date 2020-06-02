Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,100 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

