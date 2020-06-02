Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $303,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $286,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

WIRE opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.