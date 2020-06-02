Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,608,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

