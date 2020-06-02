Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marten Transport by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $582,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

